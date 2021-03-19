StockMarketWire.com - Online gaming marketing company B90 said it was not aware of any reason for the recent rise in its share price.
'The company confirms that it is not in possession of any unpublished price sensitive information and there are no further updates to the notifications published by the company on 17 March 2021 or in the context of its business generally,' the company said.
The group continues to reduce its operating costs to match the current operations.
Should trading not be in line with management's expectations going forward, the group's ability to meet its liabilities may be impacted, in which case the it would need to raise further funding, the company said.
The company, however, added that while it was confident of being able to raise funding if required, there was 'no certainty that such funding will be available.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: