StockMarketWire.com - Fintech Supply@ME Capital confirmed that it is acquiring Singapore-based TradeFlow Capital Management following market speculation regarding the identity of the target business.
The company announced on 17 March 2021 that it had signed heads of terms for the acquisition of a Singapore-based fintech-powered commodities trade enabler focused on SMEs.
It said a further update will be announced within the next month.
At 9:58am: [LON:SYME] share price was 0p at 0.37p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: