StockMarketWire.com - Perry Crosthwaite is stepping down as chairman of Investec Group, leaving the on 5 August 2021.
In the summer non-executive directors Charles Jacobs and Mark Malloch-Brown are also leaving the board, due to upcoming appointments elsewhere.
Jacobs, who is becoming co-head of UK investment banking at JP Morgan, will leave on 30 June 2021.
Malloch-Brown is leaving to become president of the Open Society Foundations and will leave the board on 5 August 2021.
At 1:37pm: [LON:INVP] Investec PLC share price was 0p at 189.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
