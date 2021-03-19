StockMarketWire.com - Elizabeth Prochnow, CFO of Vaalco Energy, is retiring from the role on 31 March 2021.
The company has initiated an executive search to fill the CFO position.
Following Prochnow's retirement, Vaalco's chief accounting officer and controller Jason Doornick will cover CFO duties in the interim.
Prochnow has been CFO since 2019, holding the role of chief accounting officer before that.
CEO Cary Bounds said: 'Liz has had a very meaningful impact on Vaalco during her six years with us and has been an integral member of our management team. We will all miss Liz's financial and strategic insight.'
At 1:41pm: [LON:EGY] share price was 0p at 85p
