StockMarketWire.com - Medica has appointed Dr Junaid Bajwa, chief medical scientist at Microsoft Research, to its board.
Dr Bajwa will join as non-executive director and chair of the clinical and risk committee from 1 April 2021.
He is also a non-executive director at University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
Medica chairman Roy Davis said: 'We are delighted to have someone of Junaid's experience join the Board. His clinical expertise coupled with his digital healthcare and commercial experience will be of enormous benefit to Medica as we continue to expand our technological and telemedicine service offerings internationally.'
At 1:48pm: [LON:MGP] Medica Group Plc share price was 0p at 119p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
