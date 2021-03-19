StockMarketWire.com - AJ Bell has acquired Adalpha, including Ad Alpha solutions, to complement its existing adviser platform business Investcentre.

Adalpha is currently developing a mobile focused platform proposition for financial advisers.

All Adalpha staff will transition to AJ Bell.

AJ Bell CEO Andy Bell said: 'Financial advisers need a variety of propositions to match a diverse range of client needs. The Adalpha team are working on a simplified, mobile focused platform service that will broaden our offering to financial advisers and help them service a wider base of clients.'




