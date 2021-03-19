StockMarketWire.com - German software firm TeamViewer has been named the new principal shirt sponsor of Manchester United.
The £235 million deal will involve TeamViewer's logo being prominently shown on shirts for both the men and women's team.
In addition to comprehensive branding rights, the partnership encompasses projects across the entire Manchester United franchise including process digitalisation with IoT and Augmented Reality applications, data analytics and immersive fan experiences.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
