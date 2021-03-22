Interim Result
23/03/2021 Mj Hudson Group PLC (MJH)
24/03/2021 Frontier Ip Group PLC (FIPP)
24/03/2021 Applied Graphene Materials PLC (AGM)
24/03/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)
24/03/2021 Softcat PLC (SCT)
25/03/2021 Genedrive PLC (GDR)
25/03/2021 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)
29/03/2021 Brighton Pier Group PLC (The) (PIER)
30/03/2021 Nanoco Group PLC (NANO)
30/03/2021 Bowleven PLC (BLVN)
31/03/2021 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
31/03/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
07/04/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)
08/04/2021 Tracsis PLC (TRCS)
08/04/2021 Asos PLC (ASC)
Final Result
23/03/2021 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
23/03/2021 Yougov PLC (YOU)
23/03/2021 Accesso Technology Group PLC (ACSO)
23/03/2021 (FNTL)
23/03/2021 Essensys PLC (ESYS)
23/03/2021 Elementis PLC (ELM)
23/03/2021 Energean PLC (ENOG)
23/03/2021 Ergomed PLC (ERGO)
23/03/2021 Judges Scientific PLC (JDG)
23/03/2021 Longboat Energy PLC (LBE)
23/03/2021 Old Mutual Limited (OMU)
23/03/2021 Personal Group Holdings PLC (PGH)
23/03/2021 The Simplybiz Group PLC (SBIZ)
23/03/2021 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)
23/03/2021 Mccoll's Retail Group PLC (MCLS)
23/03/2021 Loopup Group PLC (LOOP)
23/03/2021 Luceco PLC (LUCE)
23/03/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
23/03/2021 H&T Group PLC (HAT)
23/03/2021 Alliance Pharma PLC (APH)
23/03/2021 Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (COG)
23/03/2021 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)
23/03/2021 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
23/03/2021 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
24/03/2021 Strix Group PLC (KETL)
24/03/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)
24/03/2021 Telit Communications PLC (TCM)
24/03/2021 Sopheon PLC (SPE)
24/03/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
24/03/2021 Pendragon PLC (PDG)
24/03/2021 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)
24/03/2021 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)
24/03/2021 Circassia Group PLC (CIR)
24/03/2021 Ecsc Group PLC (ECSC)
24/03/2021 Tclarke PLC (CTO)
25/03/2021 Cineworld Group PLC (CINE)
25/03/2021 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)
25/03/2021 Bbgi Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI)
25/03/2021 Biome Technologies PLC (BIOM)
25/03/2021 Safestyle UK PLC (SFE)
25/03/2021 Allied Minds PLC (ALM)
25/03/2021 The Pebble Group PLC (PEBB)
25/03/2021 Robinson PLC (RBN)
25/03/2021 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB)
25/03/2021 Lamprell PLC (LAM)
25/03/2021 Enquest PLC (ENQ)
25/03/2021 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
25/03/2021 Iqe PLC (IQE)
25/03/2021 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)
25/03/2021 Surgical Innovations Group PLC (SUN)
25/03/2021 Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN)
25/03/2021 Funding Circle Holdings PLC (FCH)
25/03/2021 S4 Capital PLC (SFOR)
25/03/2021 Sig PLC (SHI)
29/03/2021 Dev Clever Holdings PLC (DEV)
29/03/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)
29/03/2021 Ten Entertainment Group PLC (TEG)
29/03/2021 Quixant PLC (QXT)
30/03/2021 Real Estate Investors PLC (RLE)
30/03/2021 Silence Therapeutics PLC (SLN)
30/03/2021 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)
30/03/2021 K3 Business Technology Group PLC (KBT)
30/03/2021 Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML)
30/03/2021 Yu Group PLC (YU.)
30/03/2021 Dialight PLC (DIA)
30/03/2021 Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC (MBH)
30/03/2021 Ekf Diagnostics Holdings PLC (EKF)
30/03/2021 Chesnara PLC (CSN)
30/03/2021 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)
30/03/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
31/03/2021 Inspired Energy PLC (INSE)
31/03/2021 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)
31/03/2021 Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP)
31/03/2021 Sumo Group PLC (SUMO)
31/03/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
01/04/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
07/04/2021 Curtis Banks Group PLC (CBP)
07/04/2021 Pharos Energy PLC (PHAR)
AGM / EGM
23/03/2021 Quartix Holdings PLC (QTX)
23/03/2021 Blackrock North American Income Trust PLC (BRNA)
23/03/2021 Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST)
23/03/2021 Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE)
23/03/2021 Sqn Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF)
24/03/2021 N4 Pharma PLC (N4P)
24/03/2021 Pantheon Resources PLC (PANR)
24/03/2021 Rights & Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII)
24/03/2021 Arden Partners PLC (ARDN)
24/03/2021 Oxford Biodynamics PLC (OBD)
24/03/2021 Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB)
24/03/2021 Tertiary Minerals PLC (TYM)
24/03/2021 Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (THRG)
25/03/2021 Xeros Technology Group PLC (XSG)
25/03/2021 Tavistock Investments PLC (TAVI)
25/03/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
25/03/2021 Emmerson Plc (EML)
25/03/2021 Ssp Group PLC (SSPG)
26/03/2021 Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG)
26/03/2021 Beazley PLC (BEZ)
26/03/2021 Pcf Group PLC (PCF)
26/03/2021 Kape Technologies PLC (KAPE)
26/03/2021 Sigma Capital Group PLC (SGM)
29/03/2021 Aukett Swanke Group PLC (AUK)
29/03/2021 Pathfinder Minerals PLC (PFP)
29/03/2021 Nuformix PLC (NFX)
29/03/2021 Toc Property Backed Lending Trust PLC (PBLT)
29/03/2021 Wandisco PLC (WAND)
29/03/2021 Sabien Technology Group PLC (SNT)
30/03/2021 Toople Plc (TOOP)
30/03/2021 Strategic Equity Capital PLC (SEC)
30/03/2021 Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLC (PCFT)
30/03/2021 Mediazest PLC (MDZ)
30/03/2021 Pressure Technologies PLC (PRES)
30/03/2021 Guild Esports Plc Ord Gbp0.001 (GILD)
30/03/2021 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)
30/03/2021 Nucleus Financial Group PLC (NUC)
30/03/2021 Keras Resources PLC (KRS)
30/03/2021 Power Metal Resources PLC (POW)
31/03/2021 Challenger Acquisitions Ltd (CHAL)
31/03/2021 Cloudcoco Group PLC (CLCO)
31/03/2021 Various Eateries PLC (VARE)
31/03/2021 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
31/03/2021 W Resources PLC (WRES)
31/03/2021 BSF Enterprise PLC (BSFA)
31/03/2021 Tricorn Group PLC (TCN)
31/03/2021 Shoe Zone PLC (SHOE)
31/03/2021 (MXC)
01/04/2021 St.Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)
01/04/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
06/04/2021 Polarean Imaging PLC (POLX)
08/04/2021 Tavistock Investments PLC (TAVI)
08/04/2021 Rm PLC (RM.)
Trading Statement
24/03/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
25/03/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
25/03/2021 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
30/03/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
30/03/2021 Sse PLC (SSE)
31/03/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
31/03/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
01/04/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
08/04/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
08/04/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
08/04/2021 Active Energy Group PLC (AEG)
08/04/2021 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)
Ex-Dividend
23/03/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
25/03/2021 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)
25/03/2021 Prudential PLC (PRU)
25/03/2021 Natwest Group PLC (NWG)
25/03/2021 Nichols PLC (NICL)
25/03/2021 Schroders PLC (SDR)
25/03/2021 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)
25/03/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
25/03/2021 Tr European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)
25/03/2021 Securities Trust Of Scotland PLC (STS)
25/03/2021 Idox PLC (IDOX)
25/03/2021 Fidelity European Values PLC (FEV)
25/03/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
25/03/2021 Blackrock Energy And Resources Income Trust PLC (BERI)
25/03/2021 Bb Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH)
25/03/2021 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
25/03/2021 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
25/03/2021 Diverse Income Trust (The) PLC (DIVI)
25/03/2021 888 Holdings PLC (888)
25/03/2021 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
25/03/2021 Volution Group PLC (FAN)
25/03/2021 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
