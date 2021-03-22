StockMarketWire.com - Fertiliser group Salt Lake Potash said commissioning of the process plant had started at its Lake Way project near Wiluna, Western Australia.
Over the coming weeks the utilities, conversion circuit, flotation circuits, crystallisers and dryer all would be be commissioned.
First production and sulphase of potash sales on were on track for the June quarter, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
