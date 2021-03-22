StockMarketWire.com - Irish property investor Yew Grove REIT posted a 39% rise in annual profit, underpinned by higher rental income and property valuation gains.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December increased to €7.0 million, up from €5.1 million year-on-year.
Yew Grove REIT said dividends of 5.15c per share declared from period earnings.
'The Company has continued to perform well and the management team is ambitious and focused on growth,' chief executive Jonathan Laredo said.
'We continue to evaluate a pipeline of accretive investment opportunities and are exploring a range of funding options in that regard, including potentially raising equity.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
