StockMarketWire.com - Video advertising group Tremor International said it expected its annual profit for calendar 2021 to be 'significantly ahead' of its expectations.
Revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was now expected at between $55 million and $60 million, up 71%-87% year-on-year.
Adjusted earnings for the quarter were seen rising to between $25 million to $28 million, up from $0.5 million year-on-year.
'The company's performance during the first quarter of 2021, which historically is the lowest quarter by revenue in the year, is significantly ahead of the same period in 2020, predominantly pre-pandemic,' Tremor said.
'This continued sustainable organic growth is a clear endorsement of Tremor's strategy, executed by the company's end-to-end technology platform together with strong demand inflow.'
