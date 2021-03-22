StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property investor Tekcapital welcomed news that portfolio company and eyewear group Lucyd had signed a distribution agreement with D. Landstrom Associates.
The pact would build distribution of Lucyd's bluetooth e-glasses in North America.
D. Landstrom Associates would seek to establish distribution with general merchandise and specialty big box stores such as Walmart, Target and Best Buy.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: