StockMarketWire.com - Motor retail company Cambria Automobiles said that it was mulling a possible management buyout for the company at a price of 80 pence per share.
The company had consented to plans from Mark Lavery, James Mullins and Tim Duckers - the management team - related to the possible acquisition the company's shares, not already owned by them.
'There can be no certainty that an offer will be made. A further announcement will be made when appropriate,' it added.
At 8:00am: [LON:CAMB] Cambria Automobiles PLC share price was 0p at 58p
