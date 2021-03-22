StockMarketWire.com - Diamond explorer Botswana Diamonds said that it had recovered 11 diamonds and abundant kimberlitic indicators from drill samples at the recently discovered River Kimberlite pipe at Thorny River in the Limpopo Province of South Africa.
The next step would be to undertake a detailed core drilling programme which is planned for the dry season, the company said.
'The recovery of so many kimberlitic indicators and in particular diamonds, which are very rare to recover in small sample narrow reverse circulation drill holes is highly encouraging and bodes well for the potential commerciality of this exciting discovery,' the company said.
At 8:51am: [LON:BOD] Botswana Diamonds PLC share price was 0p at 0.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
