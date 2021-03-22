StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company 4D Pharma its previously announced business combination with Longevity Acquisition Corporation had now become effective.
The company also received gross proceeds from its merger and private placement totaling approximately $39.8 million.
4D pharma's existing Board of directors and management team will continue to lead the combined company.
4D will continue its operations in the discovery and development of Live Biotherapeutic products.
4D American depositary shares were expected to commence trading today on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker 'LBPS', and will continue to be admitted to trading on AIM under the ticker 'DDDD'.
At 9:29am: [LON:DDDD] 4d Pharma Plc Ord 0.25p share price was 0p at 95.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: