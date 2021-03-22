StockMarketWire.com - Software company Gresham Technologies said it had won a new contract expected to generate total software subscription fees of $2.8 million over a committed five-year term.
The contract, from a professional services firm, included an annual subscription fee starting at USD 0.25m, committed to rise to USD 0.7m from the third year of the term, in addition to services revenue to deploy the solution.
At 9:43am: [LON:GHT] Gresham Technologies PLC share price was 0p at 122p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
