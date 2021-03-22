StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical company Faron Pharmaceuticals said its cancer drug had reduced risk of death by 88% in a clinical trial.
'The overall risk of death among these bexmarilimab-responding patients was reduced by 88% (with a hazard ratio for death of 0.119, CI 0.016-0.863) compared to non-responding patients,' the company said.
The study's data monitoring committee had recommended the company increase the dosing frequency in all cohorts showing early clinical benefits.
As previously communicated, the first expansion stage (Part II) of the study has progressed significantly with strong patient recruitment across the 10 different hard-to-treat solid cancers under investigation.
At 9:47am: [LON:FARN] Faron Pharmaceuticals share price was 0p at 275p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
