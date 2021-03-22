StockMarketWire.com - Drug development company Evgen appointed Helen Kuhlman as chief business officer starting from 1 April 2021.
Kuhlman joined Evgen from the Development Bank of Wales where she was responsible for equity investment in technology companies and for managing investments in the bank's portfolio companies.
At 9:52am: [LON:EVG] Evgen Pharma Plc share price was 0p at 8.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
