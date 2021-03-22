StockMarketWire.com - Cannabis pharma company MGC Pharma said it had received approvals in Israel for its phase 3 clinical trial of CimetrATM as a treatment for moderate hospitalised patients diagnosed with COVID-19.
The trial was now scheduled to commence in early April and end in September 2021, providing essential data to plan for the potential future registration of CimetrATM as a drug.
Interim results were expected in June and full study results in October 2021.
'Under the move to a Phase III clinical trial, the classification of the product has changed from a food supplement to an IMP. As a result, the product name under the Trial has changed from ArtemiCTM to CimetrATM,' the company said.
'ArtemiCTM will remain as a food supplement and available under the master distribution agreement with Swiss Pharmacann, while CimetrATM becomes an IMP which will include changing the drug carrier to a new polymeric drug carrier GraftBio, with a view to potentially being registered as a drug in the future,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
