StockMarketWire.com - Asiamet Resources Limited has reported that metallurgical test work undertaken as part of value enhancement initiatives for the BKM copper project located in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia are ‘highly promising’.
The report has also highlighted the significant benefits of utilising a concrete tank leach process, potentially increasing copper recoveries by 40% on a relative basis.
Tony Manini, executive chairman, commented: ‘The opportunity to recover significantly more copper, faster from the same volume of material clearly has the potential to significantly improve the already strong project economics.’
The use of a concrete tank leach process would also result in a smaller project footprint and a lower environmental impact.
At 1:30pm:
[LON:ARS] Asiamet Resources Limited share price was 0p at 4.5p
[LON:BEM] Beowulf Mining PLC share price was 0p at 5.5p
[LON:BKY] Berkeley Energia Ltd share price was 0p at 23.5p
[LON:CEY] Centamin PLC share price was 0p at 116.05p
[LON:FRES] Fresnillo PLC share price was 0p at 1124p
[LON:GEMD] Gem Diamonds Ltd share price was 0p at 36.7p
[LON:HOC] Hochschild Mining PLC share price was 0p at 235.4p
[LON:KMR] Kenmare Resources PLC share price was 0p at 303p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
