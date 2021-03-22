StockMarketWire.com - Scirocco Energy has welcomed the announcement from Helium One regarding the appointment of its drilling contractor for the Rukwa Project in Tanzania.
Mitchell Drilling will mobilise a drill rig from Tanzania which is anticipated to commence work in mid-May.
Scirocco holds a 4.3% interest in Helium One.
At 1:40pm: [LON:SCIR] share price was 0p at 1.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: