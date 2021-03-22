StockMarketWire.com - Oriole Resources has announced an update on its drilling operations at the Bibemi gold project in Cameroon.
The company reports that drilling operations are now a third of the way through its planned programme of 3,080 meters for 28 holes, with a total of 967.50m completed in nine holes, BBDD001 to BBDD009.
The programme is focussed on testing the depth extension of surface gold mineralisation.
Oriole Resources is earning-up to a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects in northern Cameroon by spending US$3.12 million over four years.
[LON:ORR] Oriole Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 0.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
