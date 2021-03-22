StockMarketWire.com - Catena has announced that it continues to make good progress on its proposed acquisition of Insight Capital Partners Limited, and now proposes to change the name of the soon-to-be acquired firm.
Its intention, upon completion of the acquisition, is to change its name to Insig AI Plc to ‘better represent the new operational focus of the enlarged group.’
This change will require shareholder approval, which will be sought at the general meeting to approve the acquisition.
Further details will be provided in the company's admission document in respect of the proposed acquisition, which the directors expect to publish in due course.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
