88 Energy has announced that Merlin-1 production hole drilling is set to commence imminently.

7The operation is situated in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska.

The Merlin-1 surface hole was successfully drilled to 1,512ft as planned and will be extended to a depth of 6,000ft


At 2:10pm: (LON:88E) 88 Energy Ltd share price was 0p at 0.47p



