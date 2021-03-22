StockMarketWire.com - 88 Energy has announced that Merlin-1 production hole drilling is set to commence imminently.
7The operation is situated in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska.
The Merlin-1 surface hole was successfully drilled to 1,512ft as planned and will be extended to a depth of 6,000ft
At 2:10pm: (LON:88E) 88 Energy Ltd share price was 0p at 0.47p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
