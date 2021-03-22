StockMarketWire.com - Costa Cruises, the Italian subsidiary of Carnival Corporation has altered its May restart, owing to restrictions still in place in Italy and other European countries to contain Covid-19.
Costa Smeralda's departure in Italy is planned for May 1st, with an unchanged itinerary, while from June 12, Costa Smeralda will return to sailing one-week cruises in the western Mediterranean.
The departure date of Costa Luminosa, the second Costa ship scheduled to resume service, is postponed to May 16 from Trieste, and the following day from Bari.
The restart of Costa cruises will continue to be supported by the implementation of the Costa Safety Protocol. The protocol contains operational measures related to all aspects of the cruise experience, both on board and ashore, which were implemented in the past months of cruise operations.
Such measures include limited capacity, swab tests for all guests and crew, temperature checks when disembarking and re-embarking the ship, protected shore excursions, physical distancing on board and at the cruise terminals, new ways of using on-board services, enhanced sanitation and medical services, and use of protective face masks when necessary.
