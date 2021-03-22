StockMarketWire.com - Communications group SEC Newgate has announced the establishment of SEC Newgate CEE (Central Eastern Europe) to accelerate the Group's development across the Eastern Europe Region.
SEC Newgate CEE is a newly incorporated agency, in which the Group has a 55% ownership with the balance held by the agency's senior management.
The agency's co-founders are Publicis Groupe veterans Sebastian Hejnowski and Zofia Bugajna-Kasdepke, previously responsible for MSL Group's growth in CEE, and Joanna Poniatowska, former brand manager of TVN Grupa and Vogue Polska.
The new division will be responsible for business opportunities and expansion of activities in Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Belarus, Ukraine, and Moldova.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
