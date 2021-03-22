StockMarketWire.com - Podcast publishing company Audioboom has welcomed the news that it is now ranked the fourth-largest US podcast publisher based on the number of average weekly users according to Triton Digital's February 2021 Podcast Report.
Triton Digital rates podcast publishers based on unique audience reach as well as weekly downloads.
Audioboom averaged 3.8 million weekly users during the latest reporting period and moved above Cumulus Media/Westwood One and AdLarge/Cabana.
Stuart Last, CEO, commented: 'Ranking as the fourth largest US podcast publisher is an incredible achievement for the Company, given the size and strength of our competitors.
Our content-focused expansion strategy is working well, with our growth in early 2021 setting us up for a strong year ahead.
