StockMarketWire.com - Despite a Turkish currency crisis and weakness in the travel sector on fears of another summer marred by restrictions the FTSE 100 managed modest gains on Monday up 0.3% to 6,726.10.
Sentiment was helped by a strong open in the US with the S&P 500 up 0.9% to 3,946.15 by 4.30pm UK time.
The Turkish lira tumbled as much as 14% against the US dollar after president Tayyip Erdogan sacked the country's central bank governor.
In corporate news, pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca firmed 3.3% to £73.44 after a clinical trial in the US showed its Covid-19 vaccine was 79% effective at preventing symptomatic illness.
The trial also found the vaccine was 100% effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalisation.
Home improvement retailer Kingfisher climbed 3.6% to 324p, having resumed its dividend after reporting a large rise in annual profit underpinned by 7.1% sales growth and cost cutting.
Kingfisher declared a dividend of 8.25p per share for the year, up from 3.33p year-on-year.
Gold miner Centamin was down 0.4% to 104.4p as it reported a jump in profit, after lower output was more than offset by a surge in prices for the precious metal.
Luxury car retailer Cambria Automobiles revved 15.2% higher to 76p on news that it was mulling a possible management buyout, at 80p per share.
Student accommodation provider Unite shed 0.8% to £10.12 after it received planning approval for a 700-bed development at Derby Road in Nottingham, estimated to cost £57 million to develop.
Video advertising group Tremor International rallied 15% to 700p on guiding for an annual profit for calendar 2021 'significantly ahead' of previous expectations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
