CA
25/03/2021 12:30 employment insurance
CH
25/03/2021 08:30 Swiss National Bank monetary policy assessment
DE
24/03/2021 08:30 flash PMI
24/03/2021 09:00 Ifo economic forecast Spring report
25/03/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
26/03/2021 09:00 Ifo business climate index
ES
25/03/2021 08:00 PPI
26/03/2021 08:00 industrial orders & turnover
26/03/2021 08:00 final GDP
EU
24/03/2021 07:00 new commercial vehicle registrations
24/03/2021 09:00 flash PMI
24/03/2021 15:00 flash consumer confidence indicator
25/03/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
29/03/2021 09:00 eurozone economic outlook
FR
24/03/2021 08:15 flash PMI
25/03/2021 07:45 monthly business survey
IE
29/03/2021 11:00 retail sales index
IT
25/03/2021 09:00 foreign trade non-EU
26/03/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey
26/03/2021 09:00 business confidence survey
JP
24/03/2021 00:30 flash manfuacturing PMI
UK
24/03/2021 07:00 CPI
24/03/2021 07:00 producer price index
24/03/2021 09:30 ONS house price index
24/03/2021 09:30 CIPS/Markit flash PMI
25/03/2021 11:00 CBI Distributive Trades survey
26/03/2021 00:01 SMMT manufacturing figures
26/03/2021 07:00 retail sales
29/03/2021 09:30 money and credit
US
24/03/2021 12:30 advance report on durable goods
24/03/2021 13:45 flash services PMI
24/03/2021 13:45 flash manufacturing PMI
25/03/2021 12:30 jobless claims
25/03/2021 12:30 3rd estimate GDP
26/03/2021 12:30 advance economic indicators report
26/03/2021 12:30 personal income & outlays
26/03/2021 14:00 State Employment and Unemployment
