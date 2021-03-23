StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investment company Jlen Environmental Assets said it had acquired Rainworth Energy for £5.8 million.
Rainworth Energy held the rights and operational assets of an electrical exporting anaerobic digestion plant in Nottinghamshire, UK
'The acquisition increases the total capacity of renewable energy assets in the JLEN investment portfolio to 310.7MW,' Jlen said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: