StockMarketWire.com - Spend management group Proactis said it had signed a five-year contract with a transportation company in Germany to provide business spend management solution.
'This contract win represents the third new customer in Germany to sign up under the group's new go-to market strategy,' Proactis said.
The customer has selected Proactis to digitise its procurement processes and offered further potential for new business through invoice automation and workforce management, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
