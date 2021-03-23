StockMarketWire.com - Cinema group Cineworld said it had reached a multi-year agreement to show Warner Bros. films in US and UK ahead of plans to reopen in April and May respectively.
Under the agreement, films from Warner Bros. Pictures would be exhibited in Cineworld's cinemas in the U.S. as part of their opening.
Beginning in 2022, Warner Bros. Pictures Group theatrical releases would have a 45-day window of theatrical exclusivity, with certain provisions.
In the UK, Warner Bros. and Cineworld had agreed to an exclusive theatrical window of 31 days prior to PVOD, and an extended window of 45 days for films that open to an agreed upon box-office threshold.
The Regal theatres in the US would reopen this April, for the first time in six months.
The phased reopening would kick off with a 'limited number of cinemas opening for "Godzilla vs. Kong" on April 2nd and going wider with "Mortal Kombat" on April 16th,' the company said.
Cineworld also plans to reopen in the U.K., its second biggest market, in May, in line with current government guidance.
At 8:03am: [LON:CINE] Cineworld Group PLC share price was 0p at 43.84p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
