StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Rio Tinto said it was holding seminars on Tuesday to show how it was improving its practices after it last year blasted ancient Australian cave sites of cultural significance to traditional owners.
Rio Tinto confirmed that it would establish an indigenous advisory group to gain a better understanding of indigenous culture and issues in Australia.
The company also had commenced work 'to review and re-define what is best practice for cultural heritage management in the mining industry'.
At 8:54am: [LON:RIO] Rio Tinto PLC share price was 0p at 4732p
