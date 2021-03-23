StockMarketWire.com - Financial services software company Alfa Financial Software said it would initiate a regular dividend after reporting a jump in profit as revenue was boosted by new business wins.
For the twelve months ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit rose 78% to £23.2 million year-on-year as revenue climbed 22% to £78.9 million.
Revenue was driven by 'strong growth in ongoing development & services (ODS) revenues, up 38% to £32.4m and maintenance which was up 29% to £19.2m,' the company said.
The company said it would start a regular program of dividends, starting with an initial dividend of 1.0 pence per share for the full year ended 31 December 2020.
'We currently expect 2021 revenues to be in line with 2020 underlying revenues on a constant currency basis,' the company said.
At 8:59am: [LON:ALFA] Alfa Financial Software Holdings Plc share price was 0p at 126.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: