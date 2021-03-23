StockMarketWire.com - Oil company UK Oil & Gas said construction of a drilling pad and access road for an appraisal well had commenced at its 50%-owned Resan licence in Turkey.
The drilling pad was for the of the Basur-3 well, which lay about 1.2 kilometers north and geologically updip from the 1964 Basur-1 oil discovery well.
Basur-3 would test the north western structural culmination of the 45 square kilometre Basur-Resan geological structure.
At 9:00am: [LON:UKOG] UK Oil Gas Investments Plc share price was 0p at 0.17p
