StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics group Oxford BioDynamics said it had launched a Covid-19 severity test.
The company said the test, requiring a routine blood draw, was able to identify high-risk individuals who, if exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, were likely to experience the most severe complications.
'Standard available Covid-19 tests can only detect current or previous infection,' it said. 'They cannot predict immune response.'
At 9:24am: [LON:OBD] Oxford Biodynamics Plc share price was 0p at 64p
