StockMarketWire.com - Builders’ merchant Travis Perkins is to host its AGM in April, although shareholders will not be able to attend in person.
The meeting will take place at 10.00 am on Tuesday, 27 April 2021, however, coronavirus restrictions mean that proxy voting will be in place.
All resolutions at the AGM will be decided on a poll, and shareholders will be able to vote in advance of the meeting by proxy. The company is encouraging shareholders to appoint the chair of the AGM as their proxy who will vote in accordance with their instructions.
At 1:23pm: [LON:TPK] Travis Perkins PLC share price was 0p at 1295p
