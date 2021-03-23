StockMarketWire.com - Rolls-Royce has responded to the Norwegian government’s halting of the sale of Bergen Engines to TMH Group.
In a statement issued to shareholders, the auto-manufacturer said that the firm followed: “the appropriate process in contacting the authorities in advance of the announcement of the sale on 4 February 2021.
“We have co-operated with the Government's subsequent review by pausing the sales process and believed we had identified a new owner willing to invest in the business and its people for the long-term.
“We await formal legal notification by the Norwegian Government.” The firm says it will seek help from the Norwegian government to find a new buyer of the marine engine business after it was halted on security grounds.
"Bergen Engines has a skilled workforce and significant future commercial opportunities, but the manufacture of medium-speed gas and diesel engines is not core to our long-term strategy and we do not intend to retain the business." Rolls-Royce said in its statement.
The firm had agreed to sell Bergen to TMH in a deal worth £129m.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
