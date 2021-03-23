StockMarketWire.com - Agricultural and specialist retail group Wynnstay has announced that all resolutions proposed at the group's Annual General Meeting, held today, were duly approved on poll votes by shareholders.
The company had previously announced that trading in the first four months of its financial year through October had been in line with its expectations.
Chairman Jim McCarthy said that farmer sentiment had continued to improve, buoyed by higher farmgate prices.
In AGM speech notes, he said sentiment also was boosted by greater clarity over the future direction of UK farming, following a trade agreement with the European Union.
