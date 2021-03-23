StockMarketWire.com - Global media and leisure business Time Out Group had today confirmed that its subsidiary, Time Out Markets Central London Limited, has informed London & Continental Railways Limited that it no longer intends to proceed with the development of Time Out Market London food court due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the company will continue to obtain additional funding as a result of the financial impact of repeated periods of pandemic-related containment as previously stated in its interim results on 30 September 2020.
The company is anticipating that an update will be provided at the interim results announcement on or around 30 March.
At 2:00pm: [LON:TMO] Time Out Group Hc Ltd share price was 0p at 37p
