StockMarketWire.com - Cadence Minerals has welcomed the appointments made by Macarthur Minerals, of which it owns a 1% of the issued equity.
Dr Richard Peck and Bernard Holtshousen have been appointed to enhance the delivery of Macarthur’s feasibility study for its high-grade magnetite Lake Giles Iron Project in Western Australia.
Dr Peck has been appointed to provide technical minerals processing support for Macarthur's owners' team, while Holtshousen has been appointed to provide technical and practical support to optimise the Company's mining and development approach at Lake Giles.
In its statement, Cadence said that the “appointments will provide enhanced rigour to the study process and to ensure that the feasibility study is delivered within expected timeframes.”
Commenting on the new appointments, Andrew Bruton, CEO of Macarthur Minerals stated: "Dr Peck and Mr Holtshousen are highly experienced in their respective fields of minerals processing and mine engineering.
“They bring enviable experience on a global scale to Macarthur, and the appointments are another smart step to ensure that Macarthur's owners' team is appropriately supported with the disciplines necessary to deliver a robust study that is capable of withstanding the rigour of technical and financial due diligence as we move through project financing.”
