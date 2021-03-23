StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas exploration company Pantheon Resources has received formal approval from the Alaska Department of Natural Resources for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Borealis Alaska.
Borealis owns a 10.8% working interest in each of the 16 leases in the Talitha Unit and thus the completion of this transaction increases Pantheon's working interest in the Talitha Unit from 89.2% to 100% with Pantheon's net revenue interest increasing from 77.05% to 86.0%.
Jay Cheatham, CEO of Pantheon Resources, said: "We are extremely pleased to complete this transaction announced in January, especially considering the drilling results over the past weeks.
“Following completion, Pantheon will now have a 100% working interest in not only Talitha, but all of its Alaska North Slope projects which collectively span some 160,000 contiguous acres, over 90% of which is covered by proprietary 3D seismic.”
