StockMarketWire.com - Lloyds Banking Group has announced the details for its upcoming Annual General Meeting.
The AGM will be held at the Company's registered office, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH1 1YZ on Thursday 20 May 2021 at 11.00 am.
Owing to conronavirus pandemic restrictions, shareholders are being encouraged to nominate the Chair of the meeting as their proxy.
At 2:56pm: [LON:LLOY] Lloyds Banking Group PLC share price was 0p at 34.72p
