CA
25/03/2021 12:30 employment insurance
30/03/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
CH
25/03/2021 08:30 Swiss National Bank monetary policy assessment
30/03/2021 08:00 KOF economic barometer
DE
25/03/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
26/03/2021 09:00 Ifo business climate index
30/03/2021 13:00 provisional CPI
ES
25/03/2021 08:00 PPI
26/03/2021 08:00 final GDP
26/03/2021 08:00 industrial orders & turnover
30/03/2021 08:00 retail sales
30/03/2021 08:00 flash estimate CPI
EU
25/03/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
29/03/2021 09:00 eurozone economic outlook
30/03/2021 10:00 business & consumer surveys
FR
25/03/2021 07:45 monthly business survey
30/03/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey
IE
29/03/2021 11:00 retail sales index
IT
25/03/2021 09:00 foreign trade non-EU
26/03/2021 09:00 business confidence survey
26/03/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey
30/03/2021 09:00 PPI
JP
30/03/2021 00:30 labour force survey
30/03/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics
30/03/2021 00:50 preliminary retail sales
UK
25/03/2021 11:00 CBI Distributive Trades survey
26/03/2021 00:01 SMMT manufacturing figures
26/03/2021 07:00 retail sales
29/03/2021 09:30 money and credit
US
25/03/2021 12:30 3rd estimate GDP
25/03/2021 12:30 jobless claims
26/03/2021 12:30 advance economic indicators report
26/03/2021 12:30 personal income & outlays
26/03/2021 14:00 State Employment and Unemployment
30/03/2021 14:00 monthly house price index
30/03/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index
30/03/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com