StockMarketWire.com - Africa-focused fuel retailer Vivo Energy said it continued to believe that its Moroccan business had operated in accordance with the country's competition laws.
A government committee in Morocco was reviewing the procedural elements of the Conseil de la Concurrence's (CDC) investigation of the country's fuel marketing industry.
Vivo noted that the committee concluded that the CDC investigation 'was marked by numerous procedural irregularities' and experienced 'an obvious deterioration in the climate of deliberations'.
A new president had now been appointed to lead the CDC.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
