StockMarketWire.com - Inter-dealer broker TP ICAP said it had completed its planned $575 million acquisition of US group Liquidnet.
The company said the deal created 'a diversified global markets infrastructure and data solutions provider'.
'Our focus now is on the swift integration of Liquidnet and realising the compelling opportunities to drive higher revenues and returns to shareholders,' chief executive Nicolas Breteau said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: