StockMarketWire.com - Brake disc manufacturer Surface Transforms said it had secured a £1 million loan from Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.
The 'flexible growth fund' loan was administered by the Merseyside Special Investment Fund and would be drawn down between 29 March and 29 September.
It carried interest at 2% over the Bank of England base rate and was repayable over five years in equal monthly instalments following a three-month repayment holiday.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: