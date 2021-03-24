StockMarketWire.com - Enterprise software group Sopheon posted a fall in annual profit but held its dividend steady amid a broadly flat sales performance.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December decreased to $1.7 million, down from $2.5 million year-on-year, as revenue edged back to $30.0 million, from $30.3 million.
Sopheon kept its dividend at 3.25p per share.
Looking forward, it said 2021 revenue visibility was now at $24.5 million, compared to $21.2 million year-on-year.
'With a solid revenue base already in place for 2021, plus our strong balance sheet, a superb customer base and a team of great people - I am confident that Sopheon has a great future, and that the SaaS transition is exactly the right strategy to pursue,' chairman Barry Mence said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
