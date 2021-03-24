StockMarketWire.com - Homebuilder Bellway reported a fall in first-half profit on lower margins, but reinstated its dividend on an upbeat outlook for the year.
For the half year ended 31 December, pre-tax profit fell to £280.2 million from £291.8 million year-on-year, while revenue increased 11.6% to £1.72 billion.
Volume grew 6.3% to a record 5,656 homes, but the operating margin fell to 17.3%, from 19.3%.
Looking ahead, the company expects to sell 10,000 homes, up from 5,321 homes last year, with margins expected to be around 17%.
The average selling price grew 5.8% to £303,206, and is expected to be more than £295,000 for the year, up from £286,570 last year.
The company touted a robust forward sales position, with the forward order book at 14 March 8.4% ahead at £1,643.2 million, compared with £1,515.8 million last year.
The interim dividend was reinstated at 35.0p per share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
