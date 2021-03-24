StockMarketWire.com - Gas exploration and production company Energean said it had closed its previously announced US$2.5 billion senior secured notes offering.

The bulk of the proceeds are expected to be used to repay outstanding debt under Energean's and its subsidiaries' US$1.45 billion project finance facility and a US$700 million term loan, and for general corporate purposes.








At 8:08am: [LON:ENOG] Energean PLC share price was 0p at 677.6p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com